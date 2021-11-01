EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $105,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

