EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Up 6.8%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.95. 10,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,035,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get EVgo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $451,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.