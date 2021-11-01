EVO Payments (EVOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVO Payments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 14,471.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of EVO Payments worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.