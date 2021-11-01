Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $164.41 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.