Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Truist

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPO. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $114.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at $595,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

