Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 108.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.50 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.