Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $71.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $71.00 price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.89. 630,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,742,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.