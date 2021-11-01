Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $71.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $71.00 price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.
Shares of XOM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.89. 630,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,742,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $65.94.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
