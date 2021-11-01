F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Shares of FFIV opened at $211.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $225.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

