Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.07 million.

Fabrinet stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

