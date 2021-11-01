Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.01 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NYSE:FN traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.28. 250,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $109.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

