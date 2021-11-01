Faceter (FACE) Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $140.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00223091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.