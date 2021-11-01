Falconswap Price Hits $0.0622 on Major Exchanges (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $75,263.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00219399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096150 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

