Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.32). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

