Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FERL traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.06. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Fearless Films has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc is an independent service production company, which engages in entertainment services. It specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution. The company was founded by Victor Altomare in 1993 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

