Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FERL traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.06. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Fearless Films has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
About Fearless Films
