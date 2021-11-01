Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 747.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Shares of TWLO opened at $291.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

