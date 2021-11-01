Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $126.00 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

