Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 35,252.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of AdaptHealth worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after buying an additional 307,462 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

