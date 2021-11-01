Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $166.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

