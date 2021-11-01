Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA opened at $250.46 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

