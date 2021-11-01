Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 831 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tronox by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in Tronox by 182.5% during the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 531,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 343,192 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Tronox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 679,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tronox by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 478,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.