Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 308.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

