FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) & Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Head to Head Comparison

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FedNat and Global Indemnity Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $432.23 million 0.10 -$78.16 million ($5.21) -0.49 Global Indemnity Group $583.55 million 0.62 -$21.01 million N/A N/A

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of FedNat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. FedNat pays out -1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Indemnity Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FedNat and Global Indemnity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FedNat currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.59%. Given FedNat’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FedNat is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Profitability

This table compares FedNat and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -41.94% -78.17% -8.47% Global Indemnity Group -0.33% -0.61% -0.23%

Risk and Volatility

FedNat has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats FedNat on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co. engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

