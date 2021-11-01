Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 17,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,419,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 14.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

