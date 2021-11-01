Financial Comparison: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) versus Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halliburton and Basic Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $14.45 billion 1.55 -$2.95 billion $0.65 38.45 Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A

Basic Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halliburton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Halliburton and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 0 7 14 0 2.67 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Halliburton currently has a consensus price target of $25.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Halliburton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Volatility & Risk

Halliburton has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Halliburton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Halliburton and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton 2.79% 15.13% 3.87% Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43%

Summary

Halliburton beats Basic Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

