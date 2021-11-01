First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

