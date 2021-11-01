First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. 13,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,592. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

