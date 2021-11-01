First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $26.61

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.61, but opened at $27.65. First Foundation shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 403 shares.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.