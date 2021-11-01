First Northwest Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Northwest Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $183.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.