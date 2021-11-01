First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $115.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

