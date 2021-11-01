First Trust Advisors LP Has $38.53 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

