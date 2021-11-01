First Trust Advisors LP Has $44.15 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $44,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE:WMS opened at $112.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.