First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $37,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,775,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

