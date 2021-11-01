First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Cardinal Health worth $45,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:CAH opened at $47.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

