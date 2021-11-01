First Trust Advisors LP Sells 127,513 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,513 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $47,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,889,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,230,000 after buying an additional 470,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 100,523 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

