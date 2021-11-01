First Trust Advisors LP Sells 309,579 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $41,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

