FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FSV stock traded down $3.39 on Monday, hitting $196.53. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,827. FirstService has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.91.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in FirstService by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FirstService by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

