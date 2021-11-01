Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 165.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,868 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 12.1% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

