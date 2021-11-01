Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fisker to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FSR opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fisker stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Fisker worth $60,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

