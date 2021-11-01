Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fisker to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:FSR opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $31.96.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
