Fluidigm (FLDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Fluidigm has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

