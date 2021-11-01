Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Fluor worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 232,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.84. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

