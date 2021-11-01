Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.