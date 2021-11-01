Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £165.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £165.06 ($215.65).

Several analysts have commented on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FLTR traded up GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday, hitting £139.40 ($182.13). 46,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of £144.88 and a 200-day moving average of £139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.45 billion and a PE ratio of -331.61. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

