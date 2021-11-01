Fmr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 412,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,088,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,951,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

TWND stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.