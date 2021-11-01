Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,905,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

CPF opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $775.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

