Fmr LLC Increases Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Rexnord worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

