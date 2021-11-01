Fmr LLC Purchases 8,417 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

