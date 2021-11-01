Fmr LLC Sells 159,170 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 159,170 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.