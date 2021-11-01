Fmr LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

