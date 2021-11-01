Fmr LLC Sells 54,431 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,431 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.83.

