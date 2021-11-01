FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.
Monster Beverage Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
