FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

